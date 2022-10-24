By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Photos: Gainesville Chicken Festival swoops into Lake Lanier Olympic Park
10232022 CHICKEN 10.jpg

Visitors gather Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at the Lake Lanier Olympic Park during the annual Gainesville Chicken Festival.

by Scott Rogers
10232022 CHICKEN 9.jpg

The Gainesville Fire Department booth at the Lake Lanier Olympic Park is busy as the team prepares chicken Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, during the annual Gainesville Chicken Festival.

by Scott Rogers
10232022 CHICKEN 8.jpg

Daron Bower, left, and Charles Canada prepare chicken Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at their booth Motor City Limits at Lake Lanier Olympic Park during the annual Gainesville Chicken Festival.

by Scott Rogers
10232022 CHICKEN 6.jpg

Steven McIntyre loads a flat top grill up with chicken Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at the Lake Lanier Olympic Park during the annual Gainesville Chicken Festival.

by Scott Rogers
10232022 CHICKEN 7.jpg

Chicken is cooked in many styles Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at the Lake Lanier Olympic Park during the annual Gainesville Chicken Festival.

by Scott Rogers
10232022 CHICKEN 5.jpg

Randall Conner takes a peek inside his smoker Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at the Peckerwood Country Club booth at Lake Lanier Olympic Park during the annual Gainesville Chicken Festival.

by Scott Rogers
10232022 CHICKEN 4.jpg

Hungry visitors arrive Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at the Lake Lanier Olympic Park during the annual Gainesville Chicken Festival.

by Scott Rogers
10232022 CHICKEN 1.jpg

Split chicken breasts smoke on a grill Saturday, Oct. 22, 20202, at the Peckerwood Country Club cook team booth during the Gainesville Chicken Festival at Lake Lanier Olympic Park.

by Scott Rogers
10232022 CHICKEN 2.jpg

Smoke wafts through the air Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at the Lake Lanier Olympic Park during the annual Gainesville Chicken Festival.

by Scott Rogers