Photos: Gainesville Chicken Festival swoops into Lake Lanier Olympic Park

Visitors gather Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at the Lake Lanier Olympic Park during the annual Gainesville Chicken Festival.
The Gainesville Fire Department booth at the Lake Lanier Olympic Park is busy as the team prepares chicken Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, during the annual Gainesville Chicken Festival.
Daron Bower, left, and Charles Canada prepare chicken Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at their booth Motor City Limits at Lake Lanier Olympic Park during the annual Gainesville Chicken Festival.
Steven McIntyre loads a flat top grill up with chicken Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at the Lake Lanier Olympic Park during the annual Gainesville Chicken Festival.
Chicken is cooked in many styles Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at the Lake Lanier Olympic Park during the annual Gainesville Chicken Festival.
Randall Conner takes a peek inside his smoker Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at the Peckerwood Country Club booth at Lake Lanier Olympic Park during the annual Gainesville Chicken Festival.
Hungry visitors arrive Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at the Lake Lanier Olympic Park during the annual Gainesville Chicken Festival.
Split chicken breasts smoke on a grill Saturday, Oct. 22, 20202, at the Peckerwood Country Club cook team booth during the Gainesville Chicken Festival at Lake Lanier Olympic Park.
Smoke wafts through the air Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at the Lake Lanier Olympic Park during the annual Gainesville Chicken Festival.