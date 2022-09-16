Photos: Clermont Days festival kicks off fall

Crowds roam through the rows of arts and craft booths Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, as the annual Clermont Days festival kicks off. The festival continues on Saturday with a parade at 10 a.m.
Visitors to the annual Clermont Days festival have a picnic Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, as the two-day Fall festival kicks off. The festival continues on Saturday with a parade at 10 a.m.
Arts and craft vendors fill the parking lot at the old Clermont gymnasium Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, as the annual Clermont Days festival kicks off. The festival continues on Saturday with a parade at 10 a.m.
Vendors selling arts and crafts and food of all kinds line up their booths Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, as the annual Clermont Days festival kicks off. The festival continues on Saturday with a parade at 10 a.m.
Jacob Nieves, 13, turns flips Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, on the bungee ride during the annual Clermont Days festival. The festival continues on Saturday with a parade at 10 a.m.
Crowds arrive Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, as the annual Clermont Days festival kicks off. The festival continues on Saturday with a parade at 10 a.m.
