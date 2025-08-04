PHOTOS: 2025 Elvis festival in Habersham

Joni Mabe the Elvis Babe welcomes everyone Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025, to the Elvis Tribute Artist competition at the Habersham Central High Auditorium as part of the three-day Big E Fest. This is Mabe's 20th year hosting the event which began at the Loudermilk Boarding House Museum in Cornelia. The festival began Friday with the Championship Show featuring past ETA champions and continued Saturday with the main event ETA competition and a Saturday night country jamboree and concludes Sunday with Elvis gospel music with David Lee and Austin Irby.

by Scott Rogers