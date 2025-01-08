Martin Luther King Jr. Day: A community marching for many causes Hundreds parade through Gainesville Monday, Jan. 15 2024, for the Newtown Florist Club Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration. This year marks the 55th annual celebration hosted by the Gainesville civil rights club in honor of the late civil rights leader. - photo by Scott Rogers The annual March for a Cause is scheduled to take place next week and will bring hundreds of people to the heart of Gainesville to celebrate their many similarities and differences.