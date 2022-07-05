Gainesville’s downtown trolley service is on the road again. Here’s how to catch a ride

Gainesville’s summer trolley service is up and running once again, bringing new improvements and additional stops to further connect passengers with the heart of their city.

Officially launched for the season June 6, the two blue and white trolleys travel a fixed 30-minute route starting and ending at Hall Area Transit, with stops at landmarks like the Main Street Parking Deck, historic downtown square, Brenau University, Atlanta Botanical Garden-Gainesville, Lake Lanier Olympic Park, Engine 209 Park and Gainesville Train Station in between.

Free to ride, the trolleys can hold up to 24 passengers at a time and are wheelchair-accessible.

A full map of the summer trolley route can be found at gainesville.org/DocumentCenter.

Downtown trolley stops are also marked by dark blue yard signs placed throughout the service area.

Passengers can board at HAT, or at any of the marked stops, according to Gainesville-Hall County Community Service Center Director Phillippa Lewis Moss, who also oversees HAT.