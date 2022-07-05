Gainesville’s downtown trolley service is on the road again. Here’s how to catch a ride

Downtown Gainesville Summer Trolley Service
When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday; 6-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday
Where: The 30-minute routes start and end at Hall Area Transit, 687 Main St. SW, with stops at various Gainesville landmarks in between
How much: FreeMore info: gainesville.org/671/Downtown-Trolley
Gainesville’s summer trolley service is up and running once again, bringing new improvements and additional stops to further connect passengers with the heart of their city.
Officially launched for the season June 6, the two blue and white trolleys travel a fixed 30-minute route starting and ending at Hall Area Transit, with stops at landmarks like the Main Street Parking Deck, historic downtown square, Brenau University, Atlanta Botanical Garden-Gainesville, Lake Lanier Olympic Park, Engine 209 Park and Gainesville Train Station in between.
Free to ride, the trolleys can hold up to 24 passengers at a time and are wheelchair-accessible.
A full map of the summer trolley route can be found at gainesville.org/DocumentCenter.
Downtown trolley stops are also marked by dark blue yard signs placed throughout the service area.
Passengers can board at HAT, or at any of the marked stops, according to Gainesville-Hall County Community Service Center Director Phillippa Lewis Moss, who also oversees HAT.
Trolley routes serving the Dixon and Glenwood neighborhoods are also up and running, transporting residents from 6-10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Maps can be found at gainesville.org/DocumentCenter.
Not to be confused with those along the downtown route, the neighborhood trolley stops are marked by light blue yard signs reading “Trolley Stop Here.”
The trolleys are slated to run through August, returning to the streets in December for the holiday season in addition to special occasions such as Mule Camp.
“In 2023, I expect that we will launch the summer trolley service a little sooner, maybe in the month of May and end in September,” Moss said.
According to Moss, the city’s continuous growth and development has spurred a surge in ridership this season.
In just the first three weeks of being back on the road, the trolleys provided more than 1,300 trips, Moss said. Residents of the Dixon and Glenwood neighborhoods account for 80% of trolley trips so far.
The summertime service is aimed to connect roughly 1,000 households with downtown Gainesville and its collection of eateries and retailers, according to a press release from the city.
“I love the idea of connecting people to one another,” Moss said in a statement. “There’s no better way to bring a community together than over good food, refreshing drinks, a little shopping and great entertainment. Helping folks get to our revitalized downtown area is just the thing our community needs after nearly three years of social isolation.”
Speaking of revitalization, trolley passengers have some improvements to look forward to, including an app that will communicate when the trolley is due to arrive at a specific stop and bringing an additional day to the Friday-Saturday neighborhood routes.
HAT is also working on a project in which riders can post selfies taken on the trolley to their Facebook account as a way to increase the number of people hopping on board for the experience.
Eventually, Moss envisions the trolley being in use roughly eight months out of the year.
“I don't anticipate operating 12 months, because transit ridership declines nationwide during the winter months and we want to extend the use of life on the vehicle by giving it a break every couple months out of the year,” she said.
For those who may be unfamiliar with public transportation, Moss hopes the summer trolley rides will uncover the potential for community and economic growth while connecting passengers with their loved ones and the various retail and entertainment attractions that make the community unique.
“Good transit makes for good communities,” Moss said.