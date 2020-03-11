Food Truck Fridays are coming back to the Lake Lanier Olympic Park this week

The first event starts at 5 p.m. Friday, March 13, at the venue at 3105 Clarks Bridge Road in Gainesville, and future events are set for April 10, May 8, June 12, July 10 and Aug. 14.



Eleven food trucks are signed up for the event on Friday: Tap It Growlers, Downtown Drafts, Tiki’s, Little Hilton’s Snow Cones, Bowl, Cabaki’s, Bill’s Grill on Wheels, Taquiza, Jerk Brothers Food Truck, Kajun Asian and All Around the World.

The trucks specialize in everything from burgers to Korean barbecue to Cajun-Asian fusion.

A local group, the Dave Anderson Band, is set to perform during the event on Friday.

Previous events have drawn as many as 1,000 people to the park, according to the city of Gainesville.