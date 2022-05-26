Summer concert series soon to resume in downtown Gainesville

Ever the pantheon for live entertainment, Gainesville’s downtown square is staged to deliver another batch of rhythm and tunes as the seasonal First Friday Concert Series gets underway.

Hosted by Main Street Gainesville, the free listening experiences are slated for first Fridays from June through September.

The June 3 concert will feature Neil Diamond tribute band Cherry Cherry. On July 1, Soul Purpose Band will flood downtown with the sound of motown and soul. Fly Betty Band will take the stage Aug. 5, with country rock band Backyard Loveseat closing out the series Sept. 2.