Eager to explore? Check out these 4 Georgia virtual experiences

Social distancing doesn’t mean you can’t explore.

With museums and other popular tourist spots in Georgia closed to the public because of COVID-19, many have entered the virtual world.

If you’re eager to escape from your usual setting and maybe learn a thing or two, visit one of these Georgia destinations from your couch.

Atlanta Zoo

To brighten spirits during the pandemic, the Atlanta Zoo is reminding people about its PandaCam. The video offers real-time footage of the zoo’s pandas as they sleep and eat bamboo all day. The facility is also providing educational opportunities for children on its website including storybook reading, backyard exploration guides and other animal-related lessons.

Fernbank Natural History Museum

Closing down its facility in Atlanta isn’t stopping Fernbank Natural History Museum from engaging the public. Its staff members have put together a series of educational videos for children and adults to learn about different animals, watch science experiments and interact with nature in their backyards.

Georgia Aquarium

View marine and freshwater life from the comfort of your home through the Georgia Aquarium’s daily livestream. The largest aquarium in the world has set up webcams in several of its exhibits for people to catch all the fishy action. People can view live videos of beluga whales, puffins, California sea lions, alligators, sea otters, whale sharks and other sea critters.

High Museum of Art

Take a journey through the Civil Rights Movement by viewing the High Museum of Art’s photo display, which can be found on its website. The art museum is also offering three other free virtual exhibits including “Incredible, Innovative, and Unexpected Contemporary Furniture Designs,” “Bill Traylor’s Drawings of People, Animals, and Events,” and “How Iris van Herpen Transformed Fashion.”