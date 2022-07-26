‘Creating a village’: This fitness group is helping moms in Gainesville and Hall County find community

Led by certified group fitness instructor and licensed physical therapist Mary Deaderick, iStroll Lake Lanier is primarily a blend of first-time, veteran and soon-to-be moms — though the group is open to dads, too — who come together to share perspective on parenthood while getting a full-body workout.



The 60-minute high-intensity interval training workout incorporates running, body weight, dumbbells, resistance bands and, of course, a stroller.

“iStroll is a way to provide a kind of a healthy outlet for moms and a way to create that community and friendship,” Deaderick said. “It's not just a workout; it’s about creating friendship and a village that we all need as parents.”

Since being founded in Clarksville, Tennessee, in 2015, iStroll has grown to include more than 20 locations, four of which are in Georgia.

iStroll Lake Lanier meets from 9-10 a.m. Monday and Wednesday at Laurel Park in Gainesville and 9-10 a.m. Friday at Cherokee Bluffs Park in Flowery Branch.

