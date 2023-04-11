When Crumbl Cookies plans to open in Gainesville

The scent of freshly baked cookies will soon be wafting from the Regions Plaza on Dawsonville Highway, which can only mean one thing: Gainesville’s Crumbl Cookies is about to open for business.
Crumbl Cookies
Slated to open: April 27
Where: 952 Dawsonville Highway, Gainesville
Hours: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 8 a.m. to midnight Friday-Saturday
More info: crumblcookies.com
With a soft opening slated for April 27 and a grand opening celebration complete with giveaways and a DJ planned for the following day, franchisee Lance Jeffreys hopes the bakery — his fifth to launch in the region alongside business partner James Griffin — will hit the sweet spot.
“I think, for the Gainesville market, this will be a great resource for sweet treats,” he said.
The bakery, flanked by Miracle Ear and the vacant remains of Atlanta Bread Company, is set to employ 70 crew members. Prospective bakers can apply online at crumblcookies.com/jobs.
The 2,200-square-foot space includes two checkout counters as well as a self-checkout kiosk. Patrons can also place their orders online for curbside pickup or delivery, either by the franchise directly or via DoorDash, GrubHub and UberEats.
While milk chocolate chip and pink-frosted sugar cookies are Crumbl classics, other flavors appear as guest stars, rotating in and out of the menu on a weekly basis. One week patrons might find the cowboy cookie — an oatmeal base with semi-sweet chocolate chips, coconut and pecans — while the next might feature chocolate cookies and cream or key lime pie flavors.
Flavors of the week are previewed every Sunday on Crumbl’s social media.
“That’s a unique thing that’s also a little devil-in-the-details that really keeps you coming back,” Jeffreys said.
According to Jeffreys, a typical Crumbl location produces around 2,000 cookies per day — a figure he expects will triple at the Gainesville store in its initial weeks of business.
All Crumbl recipes are made from scratch, Jeffreys said, starting with the cookie batter and frosting, which are mixed in-store. Bakers then roll out the cookies by hand, adding toppings as they’re ordered and boxed up to leave the store.
“We are precise in measuring every cookie,” Jeffreys said. “We crack every single egg, every stick of butter — everything is from scratch. Nothing comes pre-done. If something calls for chocolate, we’re melting chocolate. That’s why our cookies, I think, taste so incredible — that freshness. It’s apparent.”
In South Hall, construction is still underway on the long-awaited Stonebridge Village location, which is now slated to open May 4, the franchisees told The Times April 10, citing “city planning-related” and construction delays.
Two years in the making, Jeffreys said he’s eager for his newest Crumbl franchise to bring bites of joy to cookie mavens of Gainesville.
“People come in, they’re excited and they’re happy,” he said. “You could have had a horrible day, worse things could be happening, but you’re just excited for a sweet treat and you leave happy. It is nice to be spreading joy.”