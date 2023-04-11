When Crumbl Cookies plans to open in Gainesville

With a soft opening slated for April 27 and a grand opening celebration complete with giveaways and a DJ planned for the following day, franchisee Lance Jeffreys hopes the bakery — his fifth to launch in the region alongside business partner James Griffin — will hit the sweet spot.

“I think, for the Gainesville market, this will be a great resource for sweet treats,” he said.

The bakery, flanked by Miracle Ear and the vacant remains of Atlanta Bread Company, is set to employ 70 crew members. Prospective bakers can apply online at crumblcookies.com/jobs.

The 2,200-square-foot space includes two checkout counters as well as a self-checkout kiosk. Patrons can also place their orders online for curbside pickup or delivery, either by the franchise directly or via DoorDash, GrubHub and UberEats.