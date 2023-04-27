This Oakwood Mexican restaurant is closing. Here’s what’s in line to take its place

The reason for the closure is unclear, but Ahumada said another restaurant specializing in Hispanic cuisine is set to replace Salsa.

El Patio Quillero, a Colombian restaurant that bills itself on social media as “Comidas Rapidas Colombianas,” which translates into English as “Colombian fast food,” will be the new business in that location. Signage for El Patio Quillero is already inside Salsa, though no visible signage has been installed outside yet. Ahumada said that will be taking place soon.

El Patio Quillero’s original location is in Barranquilla Atlantico, Colombia, with a stateside location in San Leandro, California.

No interior construction or design changes will be taking place, making the transition between restaurants much quicker, according to Ahumada. The same number of tables, booths and location of the bar will remain the same. The hours of operation will also remain the same, Ahumada told The Times.

El Patio Quillero serves a variation of Colombian dishes, such as arepas, cakes made from ground maize dough and filled with meats and vegetables; salchipapa, which is traditionally served with French fries topped with pan-fried beef; salads and sandwiches.

One of the signature sandwiches on the menu at the California location is the El Nojoda, which is served with sausage, steaks, chicken, bacon, melted mozzarella cheese and topped with cojita cheese and lettuce on an 8- or 11-inch roll baguette.

There will also be hot dog-like sandwiches loaded with toppings on the menu, like the Pollo Perro, or “chicken dog,” served with grilled chicken, cheese, lettuce and homemade sauce.

El Patio Quillero could not be immediately reached for comment.