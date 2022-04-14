New fusion food truck serving Mexican fare ‘to a higher caliber’

Fresh, drastic changes have struck the North Georgia foodscape by way of Draztic Aztec, a gourmet Mexican fusion food truck now serving Hall, DeKalb, Forsyth, Fulton and Gwinnett counties.
Launched in February by Hall natives Bryan Gonzalez and Jerad Skinner, the mobile scratch kitchen aims to flip the script on the traditional food truck scene.
“Food trucks have kind of had a bad reputation in the past, and we’re trying to help change that (perception) from something that’s fast and cheap to something desirable that you come back to,” Skinner said.
The food truck’s lineup of tacos, bowls and handhelds flaunt “Mexican food to a higher caliber — more gourmet, sticking to the basics but adding a modern twist to it,” according to Gonzalez, Draztic’s executive chef.
“Every time a new Mexican restaurant pops up, it’s the same as the other one,” he added. “What I wanted to do was bring the classics back, but a notch up — better steaks, better sauces, made from scratch. Things that people had never heard of. It’s bringing new, fresh ideas to Gainesville that haven’t been done before.”
In the future, the duo eyes adding authentic mainstays like birria and mulita to the menu and “turning them up a notch” in an effort to unite and inspire regional diners through their taste buds. Eventually, they’d like to regularly modify the menu “as seasons change and inspiration comes,” Skinner said.
After more than a decade of working for other people, Gonzalez in independent kitchens across the region and Skinner in software development, the two felt an increasing urgency to leave other bosses’ rulebooks behind and in turn create their own.
“That’s the beauty of a food truck — you’re not locked into one location, we have the ability to spread out and take our take on this food industry to different cities and counties around us,” Skinner said. “We want to help support other people’s lives and have an impact on them. This is our vessel to do that.”
“It’s my take on food, and it’s a beautiful thing to get people to try it,” Gonzalez echoed. “To hand over something that we created and to see the reaction, for me, is worth more than a paycheck.”
The son of master chef Jorge Gonzalez of Rico’s World Kitchen in Buford, food has always been directly connected to color, culture and history for Bryan Gonzalez.
He cut his culinary teeth at 16 while observing the inner workings of the kitchen as he washed dishes in an old downtown Gainesville tea room. When he “finally worked up the nerve” to jump on the salad line, he was hooked.
“It was fast-paced, it was high-pressure, it was execution — you have to make things look nice all while there’s a fire going on and you can’t put it out,” he said. “And as crazy as that sounds, I liked it.”
Today, Gonzalez’s sights are set on exposing diners to seemingly far-fetched cuisine and inspiring them to try new things that enrich their palates and, as a result, their lives.
“I just want to highlight and share culture — music, colors, textures, garnishes, all those things,” he said. “I want people to leave our food truck and think, ‘Wow, that was different. They were fun, they were energetic, that was really good food, I’ve never had anything like that.’ Maybe that will cause somebody to go to a country they’ve never gone to — a dish can do that to people. You can try papusa one day, fall in love with it, know that it’s a Salvadorian dish and who knows? That person might go to El Salvador one day. I want to expose culture — not just my own, but everybody else’s.”For the food truck’s weekly event schedule and other updates, follow Draztic Aztec on Instagram and Facebook.