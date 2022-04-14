New fusion food truck serving Mexican fare ‘to a higher caliber’

Fresh, drastic changes have struck the North Georgia foodscape by way of Draztic Aztec, a gourmet Mexican fusion food truck now serving Hall, DeKalb, Forsyth, Fulton and Gwinnett counties.

Launched in February by Hall natives Bryan Gonzalez and Jerad Skinner, the mobile scratch kitchen aims to flip the script on the traditional food truck scene.

“Food trucks have kind of had a bad reputation in the past, and we’re trying to help change that (perception) from something that’s fast and cheap to something desirable that you come back to,” Skinner said.