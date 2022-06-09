Music cafe’s rebrand brings country flair to downtown Gainesville

Appetites starved for country music have a local site to sate their hunger for the price of a cold beer.

The downtown Gainesville rock cafe 37 Main now tips its hat to the birthplace of country music under the moniker Harold’s Honky Tonk Bar & Grill.

The venue took on its identity May 17 to honor the father of David, John and Joe White — Harold, who had a penchant for honky-tonks and country music prior to his death about 11 years ago.

“We’ve been looking for a good time to honor him (this way). We’ve done the rock theme for a while and we thought, ‘Yeah, let’s change it up and bring the country feel in,’” David White said.