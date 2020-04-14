How to make the trendy Dalgona coffee you’re seeing all over the internet, Hall County

With people cooped up in their homes, boredom has inspired a four-ingredient quarantine trend — Dalgona coffee.

If you’ve been on the internet in the past month, chances are amid the COVID-19 news you’ve seen images, articles, TikTok posts or YouTube videos of these fluffy, two-toned drinks.

The drink gained traction in South Korea in January, after actor Jung Il-woo tried it in Macau on a TV show, according to a recent article from The New York Times.

Since then, TikTokers and YouTubers have taken the trend to the U.S., and the folks in quarantine have gladly whipped the drink into popularity.

Out of the sheer need for conformity, The Times decided to take a break staring at the computer and give this recipe a go.

Full disclosure: This drink is highly caffeinated. If you’re not used to consuming multiple cups of coffee a day, you may transform into the Energizer Bunny or a gremlin, or a combination of the two. Just know that you have been warned.

Another tidbit: Dalgona coffee tastes exactly like what it’s made of — milk, sugar, water and instant coffee. The flavor is nothing to brag about, but the frothy mouthfeel offers a textural experience that you wouldn’t find in a typical cup of instant coffee.

If that’s not your thing, we encourage you to try it anyway. What else are you going to do in quarantine?

Here’s what you’ll need for one glass of Dalgona coffee:

1 whisk or electric hand-mixer

1 cup of milk or a non-dairy alternative

2 tablespoons of instant coffee

1 tablespoon of sugar (½ tablespoon or less, if you’re not a fan of super sweet beverages)

2 tablespoons of hot water

A couple of ice cubes (optional)

Step one:

Combine the instant coffee, sugar and hot water in a small bowl with a whisk or electric hand-mixer. Aggressively blend the ingredients until it turns into a light, fluffy and mousse-like substance. Be patient with your mixture. This Instagram-worthy drink takes time. It will look creamy during the first couple of minutes of combining the ingredients, but don’t stop there. You want to create stiff peaks before moving to the next step.

Pro tip: If you’re not up for a 20-minute whisking workout, use an electric hand-mixer.

Step two:

Drop a couple of ice cubes into your glass. This part is optional for those who can’t stomach the thought of combining milk and ice. Fill the glass with a cup of milk, making sure to leave an inch of space from the top. You can add more milk than this if you like, no one is judging you.

Step three:

Spoon the fluffy coffee mixture on top of the milk. If it took you a couple of minutes to get to this point after filling the glass with milk, you may notice that your fluffy coffee is no longer fluffy. Just mix it again for a couple of seconds, then quickly plop a couple of spoonfuls onto your milk.

Step four:

Take a photo of your Dalgona coffee and post it on social media because, let’s face it, that’s why you’re making it in the first place.

Step five:

Combine with a spoon and drink.

Additional pro tips: For those who like a sweeter drink, add a bit of creamer to the milk before topping with the fluffy coffee mixture, or stir in some chocolate syrup for an extra delightful Dalgona coffee.