Authentic Mexican fare joins downtown Gainesville's food scene

Consuelo is named for the late grandmother of co-owner Pepe Perez, who brandished superb cooking skills and left behind a collection of beloved family recipes that were regularly savored around her 16-seat dining room table.



“She was very classy and sophisticated and elegant, but at the same time was able to get in the kitchen and throw on her apron and just cook all day,” said Abigail Guzman, Perez’s wife and business partner.

The restaurant’s menu is curated from Consuelo’s own recipe index, as well as Guzman’s and both the couple’s mothers.