15 new restaurants to try in Hall County

Cuban Cafe

Opened in June by chef Joel Ferrer and his wife, Yinet, Cuban Cafe brought a Miami-style revival to the old Checkers on Wallis Road with a little help from hallowed family recipes. Read the full story.

Where: 3640 Wallis Road, Flowery Branch

Hours: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Friday

More info: chefjoelcococabana.com

Kelley’s Tavern

Replacing the historically pink Peppers Market, Kelley’s Tavern sports a subtler paint job and eclectic menu ranging from fried pickles and shrimp po’ boys to Beyond burgers and Guinness beer can chicken. Read the full story.

Where: 628 E.E. Butler Parkway, Gainesville

Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday

More info: kelleystavernandgrill.com

D’Villa’s Italian Pizzeria

D’Villa’s New York-style pizzas are made with scratch-made dough and sauces, fresh toppings and one simple, not-so-secret ingredient: love.

“If you don’t make it with passion, you’re just making it to make it,” owner Yojana Sanchez said. “You have to make it with love.” Read the full story.

Where: 7378 Friendship Springs Blvd., Flowery Branch

Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday-Saturday, noon to 9 p.m. Sunday

More info: dvillasitalianpizzeria.com