United Way 2021 campaign kickoff event will be virtual

United Way of Hall County is back with its annual campaign kickoff fundraiser to bring the community together and help those in need.
The event was going to be held in person but, due to rising COVID-19 cases in the county, will take place over Zoom at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 16. Meghan Mitchell, director of resource development at United Way, said the organization partners with the Northeast Georgia Medical Center and decided to move the event online to keep everyone safe.
“Just hearing about the growing COVID-19 numbers in the community, we just wanted to be cautious of the climate going on and not put anyone at risk,” she said.
The campaign will kick off the monthslong push for fundraising through individual donations, workplace campaigns and events.
During the event, award recipients will be named along with the top 10 companies that raised the most money from the past season. Campaign leaders will give updates on United Way’s work in the past year.
Along with the fundraising campaign, the event will also kick off the second annual Week of Caring hosted by United Way. That weeklong event invites people to volunteer at local nonprofit organizations solo or in teams. Organizations include the Georgia Mountain Food Bank, Hall-Dawson Court Appointed Special Advocates, Boys & Girls Clubs of Lanier and Sisu. The full list and registration for each volunteer event can be found at unitedwayhallcounty.org/weekofcaring.
United Way raised over $1.3 million and hopes to raise up to $1.4 million for this year.
“The goal of kickoff is just bringing everyone together and reigniting the fire and the passion for United Way in the community, and the spirit of giving back and bringing awareness to where the needs are in our community,” Mitchell said.
The event is free to join by registering online at eventbrite.com to receive a Zoom link to join on the day of the event.
United Way of Hall County’s annual campaign kickoff
When: 11:30 a.m. Sept. 16
Where: Zoom
More info: unitedwayhallcounty.org