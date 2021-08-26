United Way 2021 campaign kickoff event will be virtual

“Just hearing about the growing COVID-19 numbers in the community, we just wanted to be cautious of the climate going on and not put anyone at risk,” she said.



The campaign will kick off the monthslong push for fundraising through individual donations, workplace campaigns and events.

During the event, award recipients will be named along with the top 10 companies that raised the most money from the past season. Campaign leaders will give updates on United Way’s work in the past year.

Along with the fundraising campaign, the event will also kick off the second annual Week of Caring hosted by United Way. That weeklong event invites people to volunteer at local nonprofit organizations solo or in teams. Organizations include the Georgia Mountain Food Bank, Hall-Dawson Court Appointed Special Advocates, Boys & Girls Clubs of Lanier and Sisu. The full list and registration for each volunteer event can be found at unitedwayhallcounty.org/weekofcaring.

United Way raised over $1.3 million and hopes to raise up to $1.4 million for this year.

“The goal of kickoff is just bringing everyone together and reigniting the fire and the passion for United Way in the community, and the spirit of giving back and bringing awareness to where the needs are in our community,” Mitchell said.

The event is free to join by registering online at eventbrite.com to receive a Zoom link to join on the day of the event.