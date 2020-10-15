Toys for Tots helps children have a happy Christmas, now the charity needs someone to help it

Hall County Toys for Tots has a wish list this year that includes a building for relocation.
Kristi Graham, the Hall County coordinator for the Marine Corps Toys for Tots of Gainesville, said they have been asked to move from the Chicopee Mill Road warehouse space that has been donated to them for the past eight years.
“I’m trying to reach out to see if there’s anybody out there who has got a space that we can move into, either temporarily or on a permanent basis, so we can at least complete this campaign,” Graham said. “Then we can look for a more suitable home or if we’re just lucky, we find something that we can stay for long-term.”
Danny Scroggs, who owns the property, confirmed that Toys for Tots was asked to move from its current space. Scroggs said there is a prospective tenant who needs to be out of their old space in a short period of time.
Scroggs said there was space toward the back of the property that could be used by the organization while “trying to figure out what we can do to hopefully make everybody less unhappy.”
Graham said she was grateful for the space they’ve been allowed to use but wanted to pursue other options.
“In typical Marine fashion, we’re going to adapt and we’re going to overcome,” Graham said.
Graham said they need a space of 10,000 square feet or more that has a meeting room or something similar for the Marine Corps.
It would need to have a loading ramp or dock to move toys in and out of the facility easily.
Hall County Toys for Tots has already received 400 applications from families looking for help to get Christmas toys for their children, when the organization usually receives less than 1,000 applications by Dec. 14.
“We’re going to need donations of all kinds to make this a successful year because there’s so much need, but the primary thing right now is having a space that we can do this and do this properly,” Graham said.
Anyone wanting to help can contact Graham at gainesville.ga@toysfortots.org.