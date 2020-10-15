Toys for Tots helps children have a happy Christmas, now the charity needs someone to help it

Hall County Toys for Tots has a wish list this year that includes a building for relocation.



Kristi Graham, the Hall County coordinator for the Marine Corps Toys for Tots of Gainesville, said they have been asked to move from the Chicopee Mill Road warehouse space that has been donated to them for the past eight years.

“I’m trying to reach out to see if there’s anybody out there who has got a space that we can move into, either temporarily or on a permanent basis, so we can at least complete this campaign,” Graham said. “Then we can look for a more suitable home or if we’re just lucky, we find something that we can stay for long-term.”

Danny Scroggs, who owns the property, confirmed that Toys for Tots was asked to move from its current space. Scroggs said there is a prospective tenant who needs to be out of their old space in a short period of time.