New Randy & Friends enterprise serves ice cream with a side of social acceptance

The ice cream cart is — for now — a mobile enterprise brainstormed by Randy & Friends Executive Director Becky Vinson and Program Director Vicki Shroyer, both retired educators, to create additional job opportunities for adults with disabilities.



“It’s all been a God thing ever since,” Vinson said of the enterprise’s early good fortune. After only a few weeks in business, Midland Ice Cream Social has hired six adults from inside the organization with the hope that the associates will eventually grow out of the jobs and move on to working among other adults at local businesses, retailers, restaurants, etc.

“If we help get them jobs, then we are doing our jobs,” said Vinson.

Shroyer added that the associates at Midland Ice Cream Social need to “convince the community that they are employable,” as the stigma associated with disabilities can be especially hard to shed during job interviews.

The new enterprise aims to do just that.

“We care about creating significant futures for our associates,” Shroyer said.