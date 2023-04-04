New Randy & Friends enterprise serves ice cream with a side of social acceptance

There are few things as universally beloved as ice cream. Kids like ice cream. Adults like ice cream. Dogs like ice cream. Everyone likes ice cream.
Midland Ice Cream Social, a new enterprise of local nonprofit Randy & Friends, has begun selling ice cream while offering adults with disabilities a safe place to get job experience.
The ice cream cart is — for now — a mobile enterprise brainstormed by Randy & Friends Executive Director Becky Vinson and Program Director Vicki Shroyer, both retired educators, to create additional job opportunities for adults with disabilities.
“It’s all been a God thing ever since,” Vinson said of the enterprise’s early good fortune. After only a few weeks in business, Midland Ice Cream Social has hired six adults from inside the organization with the hope that the associates will eventually grow out of the jobs and move on to working among other adults at local businesses, retailers, restaurants, etc.
“If we help get them jobs, then we are doing our jobs,” said Vinson.
Shroyer added that the associates at Midland Ice Cream Social need to “convince the community that they are employable,” as the stigma associated with disabilities can be especially hard to shed during job interviews.
The new enterprise aims to do just that.
“We care about creating significant futures for our associates,” Shroyer said.
Produced by Michigan-based Ashby’s Ice Cream, Midland Ice Cream Social offers traditional flavors such as chocolate, vanilla and butter pecan, as well as kid-friendly flavors like “unicorn stars,” a purple-colored vanilla ice cream with blue frosting, sprinkles and glitter star candies, and “Superman,” a combination of fluorescent lemon yellow, strawberry red and bubble gum blue ice creams.
Ice cream sandwiches are available in adult sizes and “chunks” for kids to more easily enjoy.
Where to find Midland Ice Cream Social
Midland Ice Cream Social began serving the public earlier this year, beginning at Randy & Friends’ annual banquet Feb. 23. Since then, according to Vinson, the ice cream cart has been busy booking future dates.
“That night, we booked over 10 events,” she said.
The schedule for upcoming locations can be found on the Randy & Friends Facebook page.
To better prepare for more ice cream serving opportunities, Vinson and Shroyer are undergoing ServSafe online managerial training while the staff are working on obtaining food handling certifications. Vinson said the plan is to continue preparing associates for any possible future employment opportunities.
“There are a lot of walls around adults and kids with special needs; we want to include them into our community any way we can,” she said.
According to Vinson, Randy & Friends hopes to move Midland Ice Cream Social into a brick-and-mortar location in the near future.
“We want our customers to be able to come in and mingle with our associates,” she said. “We want our store to be a happy place where we eliminate the negative stigma of dealing with adults with special needs.”
An established location for the business can also help provide more jobs for adults with disabilities looking to establish a foothold in the working world.
“When they are behind that and they get to serve others, that’s powerful,” Vinson said.