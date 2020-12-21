Here’s how LCO’s coat drive is already helping veterans

In early December, Latinos Conservative Organization in Gainesville called upon the community to donate coats for local veterans in need, and residents delivered.

Art Gallegos Jr., president of LCO, said his group gathered around 200 coats, jackets, sweaters, scarves and winter hats. He said residents of Deaton Creek in Hoschton and Chateau Elan in Braselton contributed a large portion of the amount.

“I’m just very happy, and I’m grateful that the community really stepped up and participated,” Gallegos said. “I think that if there’s anybody that deserves our help and attention, and deserves to be well, it’s our veterans.”