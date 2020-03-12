Amid Georgia coronavirus outbreak, churches taking precautions in Hall County

However, there are some changes being made within specific ministries, especially among churches who give communion and set aside time during the service for handshakes and greetings among their members.



Christ Place

Christ Place Church in Flowery Branch is continuing services as usual and has distributed hand sanitizing stations throughout the campus at 3428 Atlanta Highway.

The statement provided by spokesman Stephen Odum also notes buildings are cleaned “multiple times a week with high-grade, commercial disinfectants.”

Christ Place is encouraging people who are sick to watch services online instead of attending in person.

The church has also suspended greeting time within services and is encouraging “fist-bumps over handshakes.”

“Christ Place is praying for healing for our state and the world concerning coronavirus,” the statement says. “We are praying especially for our leaders, health care workers, and all who are sick.”

Grace

At Grace Episcopal Church in Gainesville, services continue as scheduled but clergy will no longer visit the homebound while the outbreak is ongoing in Georgia. The change was made by the Bishop Rob Wright at the Episcopal Diocese of Atlanta.

In a message to members of the church, the Rev. Stuart Higginbotham wrote that this is “the heaviest weight on my heart” as the state handles the virus. The Gainesville church is at 422 Brenau Ave. near Brenau University.

The message posted by Grace also lists specific changes being made to services, including suspension of the “common cup” communion and limiting communion to bread alone.

“I love you all dearly, and (the Rev.) Cynthia (Park), the staff, and vestry, and I will do what we can to support and encourage this vital spiritual community,” Higginbotham wrote.

Lakewood

Lakewood Baptist Church is continuing with services as per usual but has suspended its overseas mission trips that were set for March and April, according to the Rev. Tom Smiley, lead pastor at the church.

As with Christ Place, Lakewood has distributed hand sanitizer throughout the building at 2235 Thompson Bridge Road north of the city of Gainesville.

The church is requesting members who are sick to watch services online instead of coming to the church. Smiley noted the church offered a live online message and worship service during the most recent snow day this year.

“Psalm 46 reminds us that God is our refuge and strength and our ever-present help in trouble. Christians are called to be agents of peace, comfort and stability through the good news of Jesus Christ in an uncertain world. Let’s care for others in need and be constant in our trust in the Lord,” Smiley wrote to members of the church.

The Archdiocese

Catholic churches in North Georgia have followed directives from the Archdiocese of Atlanta and made several changes to services given the outbreak of coronavirus in Georgia.

Churches in Hall County include St. Michael Catholic Church at 1440 Pearce Circle NE in Gainesville, St. John Paul II Catholic Mission at 2410 S Smith Road in Gainesville and Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Flowery Branch.

In a memo to churches, the Rev. Joel Konzen, a bishop in Atlanta and acting administrator of the archdiocese, asked churches to omit the sign of peace — the greetings exchanged among parishioners during services — or ask parishioners to not touch one another during the sign of peace.

Catholics receive communion either in the hand or directly on the tongue during a service, and the bishop wrote that leadership is “not issuing a directive eliminating Holy Communion on the tongue at this time, but pastors may want to suggest parishioners receive only in their hands in light of the heightened concern of random transmission and the likelihood that more people will be affected in Georgia.”

Churches are withholding communion from the cup during the outbreak, according to Konzen, and parishioners are encouraged to stay home if sick.

“We ask you to join in prayer for those who have contracted COVID-19, for healthcare workers and for those who may be vulnerable to illnesses like flu or coronavirus,” he wrote. “Continue to encourage your communities to be aware and proactive, but not panic.”

12Stone

The Gwinnett-based 12Stone Church published a notice to its members on the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, March 10, laying out the steps its taking to prepare at its several campuses.

12Stone has locations at 2565 Buford Highway NE in Buford and at 4256 Martin Road in Flowery Branch.

The church has created a team within its staff that meets weekly to discuss updates on the virus. Church leadership has also been communicating with public health officials about the Georgia outbreak.

Along with maintaining a page for updates online, the church is encouraging members to refrain from touching one another during services.

“We’re adjusting our greeting practices in our weekend services and encouraging everyone to ‘Nod to your Neighbor’ as a preferred greeting over handshake or other common physical greetings,” the notice states.

The church has canceled all mission trips scheduled for March and April.

“Reflect Christ,” the church included in its “how you can help” section. “In these anxious days, the church (all of us) can shine as a light of hope, care, faith, patience and prudence. We can demonstrate for the world how our faith provides true assurance against worry and fear.”

Chestnut Mountain

Chestnut Mountain Church in southeast Hall County is maintaining its sanitization schedule at the building at 4903 Chestnut Mountain Circle in Flowery Branch.

The Rev. Tim Tipton, executive pastor at the church, said no changes are being made to services.

“For the almost 20 years that I’ve been here, CMC Has done an excellent job of maintaining facilities,” Tipton wrote to The Times on Thursday. “We have our restrooms professionally sanitized each week. Our pre-school and children’s department uses sanitizing cleaners on tables, chairs and any toys that are touched including indoor playground.

First Baptist

At Gainesville’s First Baptist Church on Green Street, leadership is laying the groundwork to take practically all of its services and Sunday school classes online.

In the meantime, the church is following the lead of local school systems, said the Rev. Kent Murphey, executive pastor at the church at 751 Green St. NW.

“We feel they have more immediate and comprehensive contacts with authorities than we do. In other words, if the schools close, we’ll close,” Murphey told The Times on Thursday, March 12.

First Baptist has been emailing updates to its members, he said.

“In the meantime, we’re advising our members who are older or who have medical conditions that make them especially vulnerable to use due caution and follow CDC guidelines,” he added.

The church has been making plans to enable its staff to work remotely. It’s also making the technological changes needed to take large gatherings and Sunday school classes online through videoconferencing, should the need arise.

At the moment, services and office hours are proceeding as per usual.

“It’s a challenge, but I think most people are preparing any way they can,” Murphey said.

Gainesville First

Gainesville First United Methodist Church is encouraging members to follow guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control while services continue as scheduled.

The church at 2780 Thompson Bridge Road is putting a notice with the latest instructions for members on its website and sending it out to church contacts, said spokesman Aaron King.

Hand sanitizer has been placed throughout the building, and church administration recommends people avoid shaking hands.

Members who have been exposed to the virus, the flu or who have traveled to China, Iran, Italy, South Korea, Hong Kong or Japan are asked to take two Sundays off from church, according to a notice from the Rev. Scott Hearn.

“At this time pastors, Stephen Ministers and visitation volunteers continue to call on our sick and homebound members as standard health protocols allow. We are also available for conversation and prayer via phone and email,” Hearn wrote. “In addition, a task force is being formed to ensure our future responses as a church will be swift and appropriate if circumstances deem them necessary.”

The latest

Cases of COVID-19, the name of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, are being tracked by health officials and are being reported in national and international maps.

Cases continue to grow in the state, including in neighboring Gwinnett County, but as of Thursday, March 13, there are no cases in Hall County.