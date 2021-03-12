How Gladys Wyant, 'First Lady of the Arts,' planted a creative culture in Gainesville

For most of her life, Wyant has lived and breathed the arts. Even as a littler girl, Wyant said she performed in a singing trio with her cousins. She later went on to act in community theater.



When Wyant first started working as executive director for The Arts Council, she said the job was part-time, and she initially planned to stay in the position for six months. The role quickly turned into a full-time job, and the half year continued on for several decades.

“There were so many needs in the community and opportunities for the arts that were not being met,” Wyant said. “A lot of times people leave a job because they get bored, but with this, it kept changing.”

When Wyant became the leader of the nonprofit, she said she was the sole staff member and worked out of the city’s former fire station, now the Gainesville planning department. She remembers the council having three tiny rooms with rusted windows and plaster that would fall off the walls.

At the time, she said the organization’s annual budget was $25,000 with a $5,000 deficit. The nonprofit now has $8 million in assets and various performing arts venues and meeting sites, including the Arts Council Smithgall Arts Center on Spring Street.

During the organization’s early years in the ’90s, Wyant said she looked for facilities within Gainesville to house The Arts Council. Her attention fell on the old railroad depot, which she said was dilapidated at the time.

The building was erected in 1914 as one of the only two-story railroad passengers stations in Northeast Georgia. When Wyant expressed interest to purchase the historic building, she said the “movers and shakers” working with her told her, “Gladys, it will never happen.”

“I continued to keep up the alliances with the railroad, and after four years, I got a contract to purchase it and raise the money to do it,” she said. “This was one of the first historic preservation projects after the Hunt Tower, it kind of stimulated more interest in historic preservation downtown.”

The property was purchased in 1992, and The Arts Council moved into the building in 1996, which is now known as The Smithgall Arts Center. The organization is still undergoing another historic preservation project with the restoration of the old First Methodist Church of Gainesville, which was built in 1904.

In 1985 the building became a Presbyterian church. Wyant said in the early 2000s a limited liability company was formed to purchase the building, and it was donated to The Arts Council. She noted that Times’ founders Lessie and Charles Smithgall played major roles in the LLC.

The old church, located at the corner of Green and Academy streets, is now The Arts Council Performing Arts Complex. Soon after the site was donated, Wyant said the organization began hosting performances, including one from the Zac Brown Band. However, the nonprofit hasn’t held any entertainment in the building for the past several years to focus on renovations.