Why local volunteers are spending hours locked in kennels

Normally when waking past the rows of kennels at the Humane Society of Northeast Georgia, a chorus of barking erupts from dozens of canine residents, but since Thursday, human kennelmates have been keeping the pups contently quiet.

Thursday, Sept. 24, marked the beginning of the humane society’s fifth annual Adoption Angel Lock-in, a fundraiser for the organization.

“It’s a very humbling experience,” said Sam Threadgill, the nonprofit’s director of marketing and development. “It’s normally loud in the large dog room, but it’s quiet during the lock-in. Getting that love for a long period of time is indicative to how important it is to get them into a home, so they don’t have to go through that every day.”