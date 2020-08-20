Meet Chewy the great horned owl, Elachee’s new resident animal ambassador

Although he’s nocturnal, Chewy the great horned owl often cracks open his large yellow eyes to peer at Elachee Nature Science Center visitors as they pass by.

“He really likes when people are around,” said Maranda McGaha, Elachee’s programs and trails specialist. “He even loves to watch our pre-K, kindergarteners and first graders. He’s very curious. He looks at us and tries to figure out what we’re doing.”

McGaha, said Chewy moved in July into an empty enclosure, which overlooks Elache’s forested landscape. As his caretaker, she feeds him mice every morning around 8:30 a.m. and keeps him entertained with enrichment activities like hiding his food in toys and giving him ropes to shred.

Although it may seem like he lounges all day, Chewy works as the nonprofit’s animal ambassador. McGaha said the nonprofit was prompted to search for a new bird of prey after its resident red-tailed hawk was released by vandals in April. The staff and volunteers at Elachee kept an eye out for the female bird, but McGaha said they never spotted her.

Peter Gordon, Elachee’s education director, told The Times in April that the red-tailed hawk made her home at Elachee four years ago after colliding with a car on Ga. 400. He said the bird was kept in captivity because of her damaged sight.

“Seeing with one eye makes it difficult to fly and reduces depth perception,” Gordon said. “There are a lot of challenges it’s going to have if it’s going to survive.”

McGaha said Gordon reached out to raptor rehabilitators around Georgia to see if any had a bird ready for retirement and came across Chewy, who had spent the last seven years at Charlie Elliott Wildlife Center in Jasper County.

Just like the red-tailed hawk, she said Chewy was hit by a car, which caused severe trauma to his left eye. Because his sight never healed, McGaha said the owl wasn’t released back into the wild, a place he wouldn’t survive for long.

“You can still see the iris and the pupil, it’s just turned inward,” McGaha said when referring to the owl’s left eye. “It’s mostly all black now, and he has pretty much no vision in that eye.”