Column: Houses built on sand will eventually wash away

Is it your dream to enjoy dinner on the deck of a beach house, watching the sun descend into the golden waves of the sea? If so, you need to move to California. The sun descends in the southwest. On the shores of Georgia and the Carolinas, sunset occurs over the pine forests and wetlands of the coastal plain.

On the other hand, sunrise at a Georgia beach can be just as spectacular. The ocean lights up in shades of green, blue and teal as the sun emerges from the waves.

Finances permitting, buying a beach house in Georgia, North Carolina or South Carolina isn’t difficult. But keeping it is a worry. The beaches are there because very recently in Earth’s history, low ocean levels during an Ice Age and wind combined to pile up sand along the coastline. 6,000 years ago, sea levels rose and the dunes became submerged. What stands out today are the barrier islands. Their shape changes constantly as the waves move the sand. This can be detrimental to houses placed there. Flash floods from rivers, as we see in the mountains, aren’t likely. Beach erosion is. The more houses are built on the sandy beaches, the more wave force gets concentrated on the seaward side. Beaches become steep and narrow. Bulkheads and foundations get undercut, and structures are at risk of failing.

Beach erosion is of greatest concern where the beach is widening. That’s not a contradiction. Barrier islands typically have a sausage-like shape, with both ends wider than the midsection. Between each island and the next is an inlet that can produce very rough waves and currents. The sand that makes up the island is drifting in a direction parallel to the shoreline, moving the entire outline of the island along. So when the thick end of the “sausage” is widening the beach, reassuring home buyers who see all that sand in front of the house, it really means that the inlet is migrating toward the property. Once it arrives, only engineering action can save the house and beach from being swallowed by the water. What’s legal varies from state to state.

One’s dream of enjoying nature’s show of lights and colors at the vacation home can become reality. But on Earth’s time scale, the beaches emerged “just seconds ago”. They are only temporary, and so are homes built on top of them.





Rudi Kiefer, Ph.D., is a professor emeritus of physical science at Brenau University His column appears Sundays and at gainesvilletimes.com.