Nashville-style hot chicken chain Django's opens third U.S. location in Braselton Django's Hot Chicken officially opened its Braselton location at 5755 Winder Highway on April 30, serving chicken sandwiches, southern hot chicken, jumbo tenders and signature wings with six different flavors. Django's Hot Chicken is a small chain restaurant that opened its first location in Jessup, Maryland, in Feb. 2026. - photo by Adriana Cascio A new Nashville-style hot chicken restaurant just made its way into Braselton, marking the micro-chain's third location across the United States.