Column: U.S. marshal’s murderers escaped from Hall County Jail

When U.S. Marshal Ben Dixon of Union County died of gunshot wounds inflicted by World War I army deserters and draft dodgers, it set off a monumental search for the killers in the North Georgia mountains.

After scores of soldiers, federal agents and local law enforcement failed to find them, a single searcher, S. Glenn Young, captured George and Decatur Crawley and their cousin Blaine Stewart in the Crawleys’ mother’s cabin in Tennessee.

The suspects were brought to Atlanta and housed in the Fulton Tower for safekeeping with other family members previously arrested, Frank and Felix Crawley and Gordon Bowers. Rose Crawley also was involved in Dixon’s shooting.

Attorneys for the Crawleys argued for a change of venue for the trial, which was scheduled in Union County Superior Court, because of strong feelings about the murder of the popular Marshal Dixon. But Northeastern Circuit Judge J.B. Jones of Hall County set the trial for Blairsville in October 1919.

The sensational search and subsequent capture of the suspects had attracted nationwide attention. Reporters for the Atlanta newspapers had followed the searchers through the wild North Georgia, Tennessee and North Carolina mountains.

The sentiment running high, hundreds gathered outside the Union County Courthouse as the trial began. The Crawleys’ defense claimed Marshal Dixon had fired first when he entered their home in the Union County backwoods. Represented by the high-powered Atlanta law firm of Hughes, Spalding and John Sibley, they maintained Rosa Crawley threw a gun to her brother George, and he fired at Dixon because he thought he was an intruder. Decatur Crawley also shot at the marshal, but missed.

The jury put more credence in the testimony of Sheriff M.C. Towery, who had accompanied Dixon and struggled with the suspects during the shooting.

While it took three days to get a jury for the trial, it took less than three hours to convict the Crawleys. George and Decatur were sentenced to be hanged, but the state Supreme Court later overturned that sentence. Rosa, or Rose as she sometimes was referred to, and Blaine Stewart were sentenced to life in prison. Frank and Felix Crawley were convicted on charges of harboring a fugitive and given shorter prison sentences.

In the retrial of George and Decatur Crawley and their sister Rosa in October 1921, the brothers were again convicted, but escaped the gallows and sentenced to life in prison. Rosa was acquitted and set free.

The Crawley brothers and their cousin Blaine Stewart were assigned to the chain gang doing road work in Hall County. Although their jailers considered them well-behaved model prisoners, they should have gotten a clue as to their intentions when a friend tried to smuggle a saw to them.

In April 1924, the three convicts escaped from their Hall County captors. Somebody had provided them with civilian clothes, and their striped prison uniforms were found by railroad tracks about three miles from Gainesville.

Searchers fanned out throughout the county and other locations where they might have gone. The prisoners had “doctored” the search dog’s nose so it wouldn’t pick up their scent. The convicts’ mother being ill, it was believed they would go to her, but they were nowhere to be found.

The hunt for the escapees went on for months, but they were never found. Only in recent years did it come to light that they had settled in a small Georgia town, changed their names and lived the rest of their lives undetected, at least by law enforcement.

Next week: A woman who grew up with some of the Crawley family, not knowing their past, wrote a book long after their deaths that led to her discovery of where the escapees had been.

Johnny Vardeman is retired editor of The Times. He can be reached at 2183 Pine Tree Circle NE, Gainesville, GA 30501; 770-532-2326; or johnnyvardeman@gmail.com. His column publishes weekly.



