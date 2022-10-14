Column: A nostalgic trip through the old Gainesville Mill village

Ron Hooper, 70, meanders his pickup truck slowly street by street through the old Gainesville Mill village, stopping every few yards to point out landmarks in a nostalgic tour of where he grew up.

There’s where the elementary school he attended was. There’s where he used to get haircuts at Bob Conley’s barber shop. Frank Hamilton ran the old Starlight Skating Rink over there. That’s the old clinic, and that was where the old Love store used to be. The fading sign still marks Lee Garner’s TV repair business.

Hooper, who has become somewhat of a historian concerning his native Gainesville Mill, worked in the mill as a young boy. He also earned money by cutting the grass of mill workers’ homes.

“I feel like I grew up in the mill,” he said. He lived there from 1952 through 1973. He can point out everything about the mill, including “the engine room” that contained no engine.

Hooper’s father, J.C., began working in the mill at 16 and spent his career there except for service in World War II, which included fighting on the beaches of Normandy during D-Day. Even in retirement, he worked as a security guard for Adams Data Management, which bought the mill building after it closed. “He loved that mill,” his son said. Ron’s grandfather, Jim Hooper, also had worked there.

Ron’s father got him interested in history, and he also drew on help from late Hall County historians Ruth Waters and Sybil McRay.

About 10 years ago, Ron, Larry Emmett, Cherry Woodall Lobo, Lamar Murray and others started a Gainesville Mill reunion open to anybody who ever worked in the mill or lived in the village. The latest one last month attracted about 60 people. Ron produces a newsletter, recalling old times and stories about the village.

Things have changed since the mill closed in 1985. Milliken, the owner at the time, gave the property to the city of Gainesville, and Jim Adams and his father Bob bought the mill building from the city in 1992 to use for data management and for their longtime business, Adams Transfer and Storage.

Morris Multimedia bought the building in 2016, and Adams, a fourth-generation company founded in 1903, sold its data management business, but still operates a warehousing, storage and real estate development company on Atlanta Highway under Adams Companies.

Some of the property around the mill building and in the village remains with the city of Gainesville. It uses it for utilities operations and storage of equipment.

Ron Hooper regrets that the old ball field behind the mill is unrecognizable because it is cluttered with equipment. If you look hard enough, you can make out the old concrete bleachers. The ball field was the rendezvous point for children on weekends when they would play get-up ball games, fly kites and other spontaneous activities.

That field also produced future baseball and football stars at high schools in Gainesville and Hall County, some playing in college and the pros.

The Gainesville Mill Industrial League baseball team had a separate field nearby.

The makeup of the village has changed, but the majority of century-old houses remain. Many have been updated, though some stand vacant and deteriorating.

Some family members still live in the village, including Ron’s sister, Barbara, who lives in the Dean Street house where they grew up. Others are Bobby Canupp, David Hulsey and Larry Brownlow.

A big mill deal

Vesta Mills in Charleston, South Carolina, announced in January 1901 that it would move its mill to Gainesville. Excited Hall Countians raised more than $100,000 to help pay for the $500,000 mill, which at first would be known as Gainesville Cotton Mill. The announcement came just months after Pacolet Manufacturing built a textile mill at New Holland.

The site of the mill was known as the Finger property at the junction of Southern Railway and the Gainesville, Jefferson and Southern Railway. The mill owners broke ground March 20, 1901, and spindles were spinning a year later.

Less than two years later, June 1, 1903, a tornado sheared the top floor of the mill, traveled through the southside of Gainesville, killing more than 100 people, many of them children working in Gainesville Mill.





Johnny Vardeman is retired editor of The Times. He can be reached at 2183 Pine Tree Circle NE, Gainesville, GA 30501; 770-532-2326; or johnnyvardeman@gmail.com. His column publishes weekly.