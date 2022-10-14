Column: Make way for fall delicacies of pumpkin spice and apple cider

It’s that time of year when our thoughts turn to fall. There are few things as beautiful as the picturesque colors that are appearing.

Back in the days before it was taboo, I loved the smell of burning leaves. I also liked to jump into a thick pile of leaves. I would try that again, but I’ve spent enough time in the hospital in the past year.

There are wonderful foods associated with fall. While they are not exclusive to fall, I love the smell and taste of boiled peanuts. A lot of roadside stands sell Valencia peanuts, a peanut grown primarily in New Mexico. Its shell usually contains three peanuts.

The best peanuts, in my opinion, are called runners. They are grown primarily in Georgia, Florida, Mississippi and Oklahoma. They are the most popular variety of peanuts and are primarily used in peanut butter and peanut candies.

If you can find them while they are still green, it’s an absolute delicacy.

A lot of people don’t know that some delicious apples are grown in the North Georgia mountains. Why do we say that? There are no mountains in South Georgia.

They are great for baking and for apple pies. You’ll also find them useful in both caramel and candy apples. I love when they are dipping caramel apples and hand you one while the caramel is still gooey.

Then there is the fruit most associated with the fall: the pumpkin. And, yes, a pumpkin is a fruit. I learned this from a university with a football team. They usually have someone who knows such things.

When I was a kid, we would put a ton of newspaper on the kitchen table and start carving the pumpkin. We would take the inside of the pumpkin and trash it. My brother tried to convince me that if I ate the pumpkin seeds, I would grow one inside me. In the summer, he told me the same thing about watermelons (also a fruit).

I’ve had pumpkin bread and pie, as well as several other pumpkin dishes. I don’t dislike them, but I prefer a sweet potato over a pumpkin.

In 2019, the pumpkin spice products brought in $511 million. This includes ice cream, craft beer, baked goods, yogurt and even dog food.

There is no spice made from pumpkins; it is actually cinnamon. It’s a craze that has swept the country. It is popular at places that sell fancy coffees and lattes. I prefer a warm cup of apple cider with a touch of cinnamon or nutmeg.

If you like it, you can drink a mule’s ear full. If you don’t, there are lots of alternatives.

I prefer a cold glass of sweet tea, the table wine of the South. I have a friend who reminds me of how the level of sugar is unhealthy for me. No sweet tea this year. I guess it will be ice water.

I like turkey, if It can be kept nice and moist. With all apologies to my northern friends, I have no use for stuffing. I prefer a good cornbread dressing. I’ve had two Thanksgiving celebrations where they served up stuffing. I remember them both, but not with great fondness.

There’s plenty of wonderful food and beverage to be enjoyed this fall. I raise a glass — of ice water — to you.





Harris Blackwood is a Gainesville resident whose columns publish weekly.