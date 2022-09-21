Volleyball scoreboard: Chestatee sweeps action in region tri-match

Valiree Schmus had a strong effort for Chestatee in a sweep against North Oconee and Seckinger on Tuesday.
In a 25-22, 25-23 win against North Oconee, Schmus had 11 kills with eight digs, along with two aces from the service line. Abby Allgood added three kills and five digs, while Kadence Wolfe had seven kills and four digs.
Hannah Farrar finished with five kills for the Lady War Eagles.
In a 25-15, 25-13 win against Seckinger, Schmus finished with 10 kills.
Also for Chestatee, Allgood provided a five-point serving run, along with one for 11 points by Schmus.
Wolfe and Farrar chipped in four kills and three kills, respectively.
