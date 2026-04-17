New UGA school named after Doug Ivester’s wife Kay UGA's new nursing school will be named after Kay Ivester, wife of former Coca-Cola chairman and Hall County native Doug Ivester. From left to right, Carolyn K. Clevenger, founding dean of the UGA School of Nursing; Benjamin Ayers, senior vice president for academic affairs and provost; Kay Ivester; Doug Ivester; UGA President Jere W. Morehead; and Jill Walton, vice president for development and alumni relations, gather during the private ceremony. Photo submitted by UGA The University of Georgia’s new School of Nursing will be named after Kay Ivester, wife of Hall County native, education benefactor and former Coca-Cola chairman Doug Ivester.