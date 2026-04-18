GoFundMe launched to support family of late Gainesville pastor Jeremy Shoulta

A GoFundMe campaign has been created to support the family of Jeremy Shoulta, the longtime First Baptist Church of Gainesville pastor who died April 12 after battling cancer.
As of Saturday morning, the fundraiser had generated more than $7,200 toward a goal of $100,000.
Shoulta died less than a year after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of lymphoma. He is survived by his wife, Valarie, and their two young daughters, Maggie and Macy.
Organizers of the online fundraiser say the money will help cover both immediate and long-term expenses, including the girls’ future college education.
"His unwavering love for his family was evident in everything he did, and his legacy of kindness and strength will live on through them," the GoFundMe page reads. “Your support will provide them with stability and hope as they move forward.”
Shoulta had served as senior pastor at First Baptist Church of Gainesville since April 2020. Known for his deep faith and community presence, he “touched countless lives through his ministry, offering comfort, wisdom and hope to those in need,” according to the fundraiser.
Before coming to Gainesville, Shoulta served as pastor at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, where he ministered to former President Jimmy Carter.
The GoFundMe invites community members to contribute and continue supporting the family.
“Any contribution, no matter the size, will make a meaningful difference,” organizers wrote.