Calm, composed Calli Hardison pacing East Hall in the pitching circle

On Aug. 25, Hardison had one of her best outings, so far, in 2021, with 12 strikeouts and no walks allowed in a 6-3 region win against North Oconee.



The win came just one day after falling in a head-to-head battle against Flowery Branch and junior left-hander Nikki Harris, 3-2 in eight innings, at East Hall Park.

A wild pitch by Hardison was the deciding factor in that particular matchup.

However, Hardison isn’t going to allow one bad moment derail her sterling career.

After three years of consistent pitching in the circle for East Hall, its coach Anuel Burce has all the confidence in the world with the ball in Hardison’s hand.

“She has held her own and done what we’ve needed her to do on and off the field,” Burce said. “She has a winning mentality on how to prepare. She never gives up. Calli is a bulldog on the mound.”

At points, Hardison has been nearly unhittable. The Lady Vikings pitcher credits her success to having a clear mind and sharp focus on the softball field.

“When I step in the circle, I do not think of any aspect of my life,” Hardison said. “I’m only thinking about softball.”

One example was on Aug. 16 when she struck out 14 of 15 batters faced against Lanier in a 9-1 win.

As a sophomore, Hardison recorded a no-hitter against North Hall.

She is an important holdover from the Lady Vikings’ run to the Elite 8 in 2019.

This season, Hardison has a 3-3 mark in the pitching circle with 56 strikeouts and a 1.09 ERA.

And if East Hall is going to make another deep playoff run in 2021, she’ll likely be in the circle in crunch time.

For her career, Hardison has a 15-15 pitching mark with 236 strikeouts in the circle.

East Hall’s No. 1 starter has since rebounded from that frustrating defeat at the hands of Flowery Branch.

Since they play in the same region, the Lady Vikings will have two more shots at the Lady Falcons on the field, before the 8-4A tournament.

Down the stretch, Hardison will have ample opportunities to take East Hall deeper in the state playoffs than it’s ever been before.



