Second-half surge sends Johnson boys past Chapel Hill in first round of soccer playoffs

So far, so good for the Johnson boys in the Class 5A state soccer tournament.



On Wednesday, junior Jorge Sandoval scored once and provided a great assist on another goal en route to a 5-2 first-round win against Chapel Hill at Billy Ellis Memorial Stadium.

With the win, the Knights (17-1-1), ranked No. 2 in the state, advance to host the winner of Woodland-Stockbridge/Whitewater in the second round on April 19 in Oakwood.

“I think we have some room to grow, things to clean up, but I think we’re playing great soccer and I’m happy to see that confidence,” Knights coach Frank Zamora said. “I’m looking forward to what we’ll be able to do next week.”