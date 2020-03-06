High school soccer: East Hall boys take down Riverside Military Academy

The East Hall boys soccer team got two goals from Daniel Rodriguez Friday evening to power the Vikings (2-5, 1-0 Region 7-3A) to a 5-0 win over Riverside Military Academy.

Walter Bran, Chris Ayala and Averen Samuels scored the other three goals for East Hall, while Angel Perez added a pair of assists.

Up next, the Vikings will take on Fannin County on Tuesday.

JOHNSON BOYS 2, EASTSIDE 1: Ethan Mann scored both goals for the Knights in the win.

BUFORD GIRLS 3, NORTH HALL 0: Angeli Burgos, Adren Paulino and Ryann Brooks found the back of the net for the Lady Wolves (7-1-1) on Friday in Gainesville. Maggie Leland recorded the clean sheet for Buford.