By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
High school soccer: East Hall boys take down Riverside Military Academy
Soccer Stock Image
Times Staff Reports
The Times
Updated: March 6, 2020, 10:34 p.m.

The East Hall boys soccer team got two goals from Daniel Rodriguez Friday evening to power the Vikings (2-5, 1-0 Region 7-3A) to a 5-0 win over Riverside Military Academy. 

Walter Bran, Chris Ayala and Averen Samuels scored the other three goals for East Hall, while Angel Perez added a pair of assists. 

Up next, the Vikings will take on Fannin County on Tuesday. 

JOHNSON BOYS 2, EASTSIDE 1: Ethan Mann scored both goals for the Knights in the win.

BUFORD GIRLS 3, NORTH HALL 0: Angeli Burgos, Adren Paulino and Ryann Brooks found the back of the net for the Lady Wolves (7-1-1) on Friday in Gainesville. Maggie Leland recorded the clean sheet for Buford. 

Regional events