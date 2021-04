Jesse Whiting was 3 for 4 with a triple and three runs scored for Lakeview Academy in a 12-3 win against Pinecrest Academy on Tuesday. Jake Hannon and Hunter Allen each had two hits and drove in a pair of runs for the Lions.

On the mound, Tanner Allen threw four innings and allowed five hits with eight strikeouts for Lakeview Academy. Skyler Thellman and Conley Millwood shut the door in relief.

Up next, Lakeview Academy visits Pinecrest Academy at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.