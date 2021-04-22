High school highlights: Cherokee Bluff posts 22 runs in baseball win against Gilmer; Flowery Branch and North Hall collect region victories

Dylan Kautz had a pair of doubles and drove in four runs for Cherokee Bluff in a 22-9 win against Gilmer on Wednesday in Ellijay. Bryce England also had a pair of doubles and drove in three runs for the Bears (19-9, 11-6 Region 7-3A).

Lucas Tritt also had a pair of doubles for the Bears.

Jacob Vokal was 3 for 5 with three RBIs for Cherokee Bluff.

On Friday, Cherokee Bluff hosts Gilmer at 5:55 p.m. in Flowery Branch.

FLOWERY BRANCH 16, CHESTATEE 0: Flowery Branch’s Mason Compton threw all three innings and allowed two hits and had three strikeouts on Wednesday. Jake Beaver and Austin Bourrie each drove in three runs for the Falcons (21-7, 12-5 Region 8-4A).



Connor Larson, Nick Linkowski, JB Bell, Kaleb Freeman, Beaver, Baxley O’Brien and Bourrie each had a pair of hits for Flowery Branch.

Up next, Flowery Branch hosts Chestatee in the final game of the regular season Friday.

NORTH HALL 3, WEST HALL 2: Bradford Puryear doubled in the go-ahead run in the sixth inning for the Trojans in Gainesville. Jay Johnson finished the game 2 for 3 at the plate for the Region 7-3A champions.

Braden Simms and Will Brannan each had multiple hits for the Spartans.

On Friday, West Hall hosts North Hall at 5:55 p.m.

Soccer

Millie Filson, McKenna Filson and Annie Nivens scored first-half goals for the Lakeview Academy girls in a 6-2 win against Mount Paran Christian in the first round of the Class A private schools state playoffs Wednesday. In the second half, Millie Filson added another pair of goals.

Celia Wilson-Patino had eight saves in goal for the Lady Lions.

High school scores can be reported by sending an email to sports@gainesvilletimes.com