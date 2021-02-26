High school highlights: Chestatee and Flowery Branch secure baseball wins; Flowery Branch earns tennis sweep

Chestatee’s Hunter Potzner tripled in two runs in the sixth inning to pull past Johnson for a 4-2 win Thursday.

Levi Stowers got the start on the mound for the War Eagles, throwing 3 1/3 innings and allowed two hits and both runs, while striking out six hitters.

Nolan Turner entered in relief for Chestatee to earn the win, throwing 2 2/3 innings and surrendered one hit and no walks.

For Johnson, Tristan Nguyen threw five innings and allowed one run and two hits with 11 strikeouts.