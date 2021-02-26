High school highlights: Chestatee and Flowery Branch secure baseball wins; Flowery Branch earns tennis sweep

Chestatee’s Hunter Potzner tripled in two runs in the sixth inning to pull past Johnson for a 4-2 win Thursday.
Levi Stowers got the start on the mound for the War Eagles, throwing 3 1/3 innings and allowed two hits and both runs, while striking out six hitters.
Nolan Turner entered in relief for Chestatee to earn the win, throwing 2 2/3 innings and surrendered one hit and no walks.
For Johnson, Tristan Nguyen threw five innings and allowed one run and two hits with 11 strikeouts.
FLOWERY BRANCH 11, DUTCHTOWN 1: Austin Hatcher threw a complete game with six strikeouts and allowed an unearned run for the Falcons.
Nick Linkowski had three hits, drove in three runs and scored twice for Flowery Branch.
Jake Beaver and Conner Larson each added two hits for the Falcons.
Tennis
FLOWERY BRANCH BOYS 4, MADISON COUNTY 1: Will Hernandez, Jack Thomas and Caden Caldwell won in straight sets in singles for the Falcons on Thursday. In doubles, Josh Warren and Grant Anglin won for Flowery Branch.
FLOWERY BRANCH GIRLS 4, MADISON COUNTY 1: Alyssa McSpadden, Sandra Hernandez and Juliana Velaj dominated in singles for the Flowery Branch girls on Thursday. In doubles, Avery Marx and Savannah Regnier won for Flowery Branch.
High school scores can be submitted by sending an email to sports@gainesvilletimes.com.