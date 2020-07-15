High school football: Starting 2020 season with lingering coronavirus creates polarizing opinions in Hall County. Here's what some involved in the game think.

It’s the middle of July and nobody has any idea when — or if — there will be a 2020 football season. Team schedules are in place but those were made before the coronavirus pandemic.



Rumors have circulated that there will be football if school goes on in person. However, Georgia High Schools Association media relations director Steve Figueroa said no decision will be made about fall sports until the end of the month. Since practice is scheduled to begin July 27, that’s not a promising sign that we’ll have a traditional football season.

Fans in the stands? That’s almost impossible to imagine with current social-distancing measures in place.

Despite the uncertainly, the 10 schools in Hall County scheduled to play this season (Riverside Military already called off fall sports) are preparing as normal, while abiding by safety measures put in place by the sanctioning body for high school sports in the state.

Right now, it’s at best a flip of the coin if we’ll have football.

If the GHSA gives fall sports the green light, it could just as easily be squashed by Governor Brian Kemp. Even though teenagers are not a high-risk group for experiencing serious symptoms of COVID-19, they can still be carriers and spread it to their parents, grandparents and great-grandparents.

Right now, the football season is schedule to start for most on August 21.

Here’s a sampling of thoughts and opinions on what should be done about the upcoming season:

Heath Webb, Gainesville High head coach:

Man, I tell you, I’m of the opinion that we need football. I see on a daily basis what football means to young men on my team and what it does for growth and development of character and academics. (They have) A chance of changing their lives with a college education. It would be tragic to take that away. We have two players getting Division-I attention, but we have 10 others that have a chance to play at next level. Without a senior season, will they be recruited? If taken away, a chance to change their life is gone. Big piece of it. Even some of those kids who aren’t scholarship athletes come to school and stay eligible just for football. I worry what happens if football is not available.”

Jeff Brumbelow, Flowery Branch High defensive backs coach:

“Ultimately, we just have to wait to see if we’ll play. From a standpoint of, I guess, me personally, I don’t have a big fear of playing and everything that goes into it. It’s important to get back as close to normal as possible. We’re operating under the assumption that we will play. We’re preparing like we normally would, but have to be honest and upfront with the players. We’re getting info on a weekly basis.”

Michael Perry, East Hall High head coach:

I mean, it just seems to me honestly unlikely that we’ll have football in the fall. Of course, I want it to happen. You look at what all the Power 5 (colleges) and NFL are doing, and we’re high school. It’s just my personal opinion, but I think it would be wise to move (the season) to the spring. (Right now) We might start and have to shut down. If we move the season, it gives more time to maybe find a vaccine and a chance to play a complete season. We tell (the players) we have no idea what’s going to happen. All we can do right now is come in and focus on what we’re working on today. If they’re smart about it, (GHSA) will have football played in March, April and May. I love football as much as anyone, but to me, I consider my wife (Elia) is coming off having breast cancer and I would hate to be the reason ‘Johnny’s grandmother’ gets coronavirus. We have to follow the guidelines. What’s frustrating is we’re running out of time. Someone has to make a decision. What we’re doing now is all voluntary (workouts). These guys need football. It’s the greatest team sport there is. If we try to play in the fall, we’ll get shut down. Play one or two games, then what? If we can’t sit in cafeteria (at school), how will we have football? (It’s) very real to our players. (Coronavirus) does impact a certain group. If it could kill someone, it’s not worth having football. If it’s moved to spring, at least we’ll have a chance. It would be a disaster to start, stop and try to restart it later.”

Ced Nicely, Gainesville High offensive lineman:

“It means everything to me to be able to play football since I’m a senior. You only get one senior year.”

Mark Wright, Gainesville High Touchdown Club President and father of freshman quarterback Baxter Wright:

“Let’s get it going! Having football is a breath of fresh air. I think with the information we have, they’re taking the right steps. I think it’s important for the parents to make the decision for their (own) kids. Right now, we have 98 on the roster. Kids being together and playing football is huge for our community.”

William Harrell, Johnson High head coach:

“In an ideal world, we want football, but we’ve told guys we can only control what we control. People higher up decide that. Some have expressed concerns in what comes down the pike, but we can only control the controllables. Until we’re told otherwise, we’ll prepare as normal. We sanitize as much as possible. We can’t be perfect, but will do what we can to mitigate concerns. If parents have concerns, they can come to us.