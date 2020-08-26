High school football: Here's what you need to know about attendance guidelines for Gainesville High games

When Gainesville High opens the football season at home, we know exactly how many fans will be allowed in the stands. On Wednesday, Red Elephants athletics director Adam Lindsey announced that 1,000 single-game tickets will be available for the home opener against Discovery on September 25 at City Park Stadium. All tickets are digital and sold through the GoFan app.

Lindsey said that other ticket packages honored with include the Gainesville Athletic Club, season-ticket holders and the Georgia High School Association.

The limited capacity is a precautionary move due to the coronavirus pandemic. Gainesville’s athletics director said that fans need to bring a facemask and practice social distancing.

In 2019, Lindsey said that home games drew approximately 2,000 fans. This season, seating will be in the neighborhood of 25 percent of full capacity.

Gainesville will have its full band in the stands, while Lindsey said road teams are asked to limited their group to 60 members at Bobby Gruhn Field.

“Given the circumstances, we feel like this seating capacity is a good compromise,” Lindsey said.