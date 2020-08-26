High school football: Hall County Schools release attendance guidelines for 2020 season

The Hall County Schools System announced Wednesday that stadium capacity for football games in 2020 will be capped at 35 percent, due to COVID-19 precautions. The announcement was made by Stan Lewis, the Hall County Schools director of communications and athletics.

This stadium limit does not include players, coaches, bands, cheerleaders or essential game personnel.

All spectators are required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Fans are expected to self screen for any coronavirus symptoms and anyone with a temperature of 100.4, or higher, is not allowed to enter the stadium.

Also outlined in the stadium-attendance guidelines email is the fact that each player, marching band member and cheerleader will be allotted three tickets for each game.

Earlier in the day, Gainesville City Schools athletics director Adam Lindsey announced that 1,000 single-game tickets would be sold for each game played at City Park Stadium.