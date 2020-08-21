High school football: Gainesville set to open 2020 at 5A powerhouse Stockbridge

On Friday afternoon, Gainesville High football coach Heath Webb announced to The Times that his program would open the season with a road trip to Class 5A Stockbridge on Sept. 4. Earlier this week, the Red Elephants filled the first of two holes in the schedule with a September 25 game against Discovery at City Park Stadium.
Stockbridge is one of the top programs out of south metropolitan Atlanta, having topped 10 wins every season from 2011-2018, including three trips to the state semifinals during that time period.
Gainesville had two games to fill in the schedule after Fulton County last week announced an additional two-week delay to fall sports. The Red Elephants were supposed to open against John's Creek and Chattahoochee, both public schools in North Fulton County.