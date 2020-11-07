High school football: Gainesville comes up short in tight loss to visiting West Forsyth

Gainesville’s perfect start to the region schedule came to a screeching halt Friday evening when the Red Elephants dropped a tight, 14-7 decision to visiting West Forsyth (5-3, 3-1 Region 6-7A). The defeat puts an end to a two-game win streak for Gainesville (5-3, 3-1 Region 6-7A), which had won four of its last five coming into Friday's contest.



Wolverines running back William Orris gained over 150 scrimmage yards on 36 touches in the win, scoring a touchdown on a screen pass in the second quarter. Naim Cheeks picked up 97 yards on 13 carries and a touchdown for Gainesville, adding five catches for 38 yards, but the effort was not enough to pull the Red Elephants to victory.

It was Gainesville’s first matchup against West Forsyth since moving up to 7A this season, and after the game, Wolverines coach Dave Svehla was complimentary of the Red Elephants effort.

“I thought they were a really very good football team,” he said. “You can tell that they’re disciplined and well coached. I thought their defense was very impressive. I thought they played really well.”