High school football: Chestatee moves game up one day against No. 2 Jefferson

For the second time this season, Chestatee will be playing a game on a day not common for high school football. This week, the War Eagles (0-7, 0-3 Region 8-4A) will visit second-ranked Jefferson (6-0, 3-0) at 7 p.m. Thursday at Memorial Stadium. The game was moved forward a day due to a shortage of football officials, said Chestatee coach Shaun Conley.
Jefferson is one of the strongest teams is Class 4A, winning region games 40-10 against Flowery Branch and 49-0 against Cedar Shoals this season. East Hall had to forfeit to Jefferson, due to a small group of players last month testing positive for coronavirus.
Only two weeks ago, the War Eagles faced East Hall in a Saturday afternoon game at Vikings Stadium. Despite digging an early four-touchdown hole, Chestatee rallied to take the lead late in the fourth quarter, before falling 55-50.
The game against East Hall was moved back one day to give the Vikings an extra day of preparation, following the two-week quarantine for the entire team due to players contracting COVID-19.