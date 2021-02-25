Cherokee Bluff boys devour Sonoraville in first round of Class 3A basketball playoffs

The Cherokee Bluff boys picked up a 57-39 win against Sonoraville to open the Class 3A state playoffs Wednesday in Sonoraville. With the win, the Bears visit Hart County in the second round on Friday or Saturday.

Cherokee Bluff managed to put the game away in the fourth quarter, after Sonoraville got within 1 point in the third period.

"This was just a great team win," Bears coach Benjie Wood said. "I could point to so many players who had a good game. I'm just really proud of how they played."