High school cross country: Beloved coach Drew Rogers departing Hall County after 31 years for exciting opportunity in New York

And through it all, discipline is something that he’s practiced in his own life.



As he prepares for the next chapter of his life in upstate New York, Rogers carries a streak of 7,743 days (which goes back to 2002) where he’s also run at least one mile every day, but typically averages ‘8 or 9’ miles every day.

This week, the Army veteran is in the process of cleaning out his home, with his wife Tonya, as he prepares to take a job as a math instructor at the preparatory program at the United States Military Academy in West Point, New York.

The move comes with ample bittersweet emotions, Rogers said.

On one hand, Rogers will be closer to his healthy 86-year-old mother who resides in Pennsylvania, not too far from where he was raised.

With five grown children, they’re eager to enjoy the empty-nest lifestyle, Rogers said.

However, Rogers will be ending another chapter, one where he saw the sport of cross country take off at the high school level in Hall County.

He said much of the success at North Hall is due to the tireless work of volunteer Trojans coach Art DaCosta, who was right by his side for many years.

“There’s lots of mixed emotions about leaving Hall County,” Rogers said.

When Rogers first arrived in Hall County in 1992, he didn’t plan on making this his home for an extended period of time, certainly not for three decades.

Fresh out of the Army where he got to fly helicopters for 10 years, followed by a year at the Pentagon, Rogers was ready to pursue a career in education.

His father, William, was a beloved high school football coach in Pennsylvania for more than 50 years.

When Rogers made the transition into education and coaching, he was still uncertified in the career field.

However, he found an opportunity at Riverside Military: a school he knew nothing about, but got a good first impression about living in northeast Georgia.

As a single man at the time, he thought it would be a great place to teach while he pursued accreditation, then return home to Pennsylvania.

However, life had other plans.

First, he met his wife in Gainesville.

Then, the couple married and started a large family.

And before he knew it, Rogers’ roots were firmly planted as a Southerner.

Rogers spent two stints coaching cross country at North Hall. The first was 1996-1999, during which time the program had its first girls state champion, Holly Bright.

Then Rogers returned to North Hall in 2010, the same time his daughter Victoria was thriving as a runner, after he enjoyed a seven-year stint in administration at McEver Elementary.

Between 2010-2018, Rogers fielded yearly one of the top boys cross country programs in the state at North Hall.

“I think we had someone going after the top two spots at state almost every year during my second stint at North Hall,” Rogers said.

However, running wasn’t his only sport as a coach.

Just like his father before him, Rogers was a man of all seasons for much of his career in Hall County.

After arriving at Riverside Military, in 1992, Rogers was a three-sport coach and worked with many great leaders, including former wrestling coach Errol Bisso and former cross country coach Andrew Hudson (who went on to lead the program at Collins Hill for 24 years).

Then in 1996, Rogers took a job at North Hall, where he coached wrestling, cross country and track and field.

In fact, when combining all three sports, Rogers has coached more than 20 state champions, he said.

As his family grew, Rogers knew it would be best to scale back to his primary sports passion, which is instructing distance runners.

While winning countless region titles for Rogers is great, he’s most proud of the relationships he’s built with athletes from all backgrounds.

Rogers, always a military man, was intrigued with the idea of teaching at West Point.

Since faculty at the prestigious military institution must be active duty, he knew that wasn’t an option.

However, he inquired about the preparatory school, where he found out civilians are able to teach.

After putting in his application with transcripts and resume more than a year ago, he finally got the right offer this year.

After interviewing in the spring, he was offered the job and accepted in May.

“It’s a place where kids accepted to Army can beef up on their academics for a year,” Rogers said.

Even though Rogers is leaving Hall County, those active in the running community know he’s leaving it better than it was when he arrived.



