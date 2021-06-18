State of the program: Next week, we begin a deep dive into each high school athletics department at schools in Hall County

Next week, The Times will begin a 'state of the program' in-depth look at the athletics department at every school in Hall County.

The series will begin with East Hall High on Monday.

Clearly, the highlight for the Vikings in 2020-2021 was their boys soccer team, advancing all the way to the state championship match in Class 4A.

Vikings athletics director Adam Rich is optimistic about his school's sports programs. Despite heavy turnover in the coaching ranks, the Vikings are expecting to make some noise next year in a challenging Region 8-4A.

See what he has to say about extensive depth in many of East Hall's sports program and some of the exciting new coaches it is bringing on board.