State of the program: Next week, we begin a deep dive into each high school athletics department at schools in Hall County
First up: East Hall athletic director Adam Rich optimistic about Vikings sports program after coaching turnover, coronavirus setbacks
East Hall soccer
East Hall's Averen Samuels looks to find an open man against Southeast Whitfield in the Class 4A state championship match on Thursday in Duluth. Photo by Bill Murphy

Next week, The Times will begin a 'state of the program' in-depth look at the athletics department at every school in Hall County. 

The series will begin with East Hall High on Monday. 

Clearly, the highlight for the Vikings in 2020-2021 was their boys soccer team, advancing all the way to the state championship match in Class 4A. 

Vikings athletics director Adam Rich is optimistic about his school's sports programs. Despite heavy turnover in the coaching ranks, the Vikings are expecting to make some noise next year in a challenging Region 8-4A. 

See what he has to say about extensive depth in many of East Hall's sports program and some of the exciting new coaches it is bringing on board. 

