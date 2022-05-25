High school golf: Hall County players named All-State by Georgia Golf Coaches Association

With the completion of the high school golf season, a number of athletes from Hall County were honored by the Georgia High School Coaches Association.
Gainesville's Ryan Davidson, the individual state champion, was also named the Class 7A Player of the Year.
North Hall's Makayla Jones and Lillie Mallis, key to its third-place finish at the state meet, were selected as First-Team All-State.
Also in Class 3A, Cherokee Bluff's Caleb Vancil was a First-Team selection.
In Class 4A, Taylor Bays, of Flowery Branch, was honored.
North Hall's Collin Henderson, the boys Hall County champion, was honorable mention All-State.