Youth football: Brannon Jones Memorial camp scheduled for July 15 at Chestatee High
Campers at the Brannon Jones Memorial Football camp in 2022 at Chestatee High. Photo by Luther Jones For The Times

The Brannon Jones Memorial Football camp for ages 4-14 is 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 15 at Chestatee High in Gainesville. 

The camp is orchestrated by Chestatee assistant football coach Luther Jones, who puts on the camp in memory of his father. 

The camp features training and drills provided by area coaches, as well as current NFL players and college athletes. 

Registration runs from 9-9:30 a.m. and walk-up participation is also accepted. Drills will take place 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

In addition, each camper will receive lunch and a camp shirt. 

For more information or to register, contact Luther Jones at 706-897-7041 or email eltcoachjones@gmail.com. 

