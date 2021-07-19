PHOTOS: High school football practice photos from around Hall County

Football Media Schedule



12:10: Cherokee Bluff: Head coach Tommy Jones; Cason Moore and Sam Stribling

12:30: Chestatee: Head coach Shaun Conley; Luke Bornhorst and Drew Knickle

12:50: East Hall: Head coach Matthew Turner; Clete Cooper and Levi Howard

1:10: Flowery Branch; Head coach Ben Hall; David Renard

1:30: Gainesville: Head coach Heath Webb; Elijah Ruiz and Khaliq Maddox

1:50: Johnson: Head coach William Harrell; Antrevius Jackson and Jake Shaw

2:10: Lakeview: Head coach Lee Shaw; Luke Cooper and Sam Perrott

2:30: Lanier Christian: Head coach Bruce Miller; Ethan Jarrard and Gabe Jaramillo

2:50: North Hall: Head coach David Bishop; Bradford Puryear and Jeremiah Telander

3:10: Riverside Military: Head coach Nick Garrett; Justin Hornick and Rodney Robinson Jr.

3:30: West Hall: Head coach Krofton Montgomery; Tilil Blackwell and Jaden White

Back after a hiatus in 2020, casual and ardent fans will get their first up-close look at many coaches who were new last season.

Each school’s coach will give an address about his program then he and two players will take questions from Sports Editor Bill Murphy.

First of all, will Cherokee Bluff be able to muster a repeat championship in Region 7-3A? The Bears lost some tremendous senior leadership from last season, but seem stacked with talent for the fourth-year program.

Also, how does an experienced Gainesville squad stack up against the six Class 7A public schools in Forsyth County? The Red Elephants will be worth the watch at Media Day as their coach Heath Webb is a natural at the microphone.

Will North Hall, second in the region for two straight seasons, be able to get over the hump and reclaim the region title for the first time since 2012?

Also, in Region 7-3A, West Hall appears to be a program that will make a serious run for a playoff spot, guided by senior running back Tilil Blackwell and defensive back Jaden White, among many others. What will Spartans coach Krofton Montgomery have to say about his squad for 2021?

At Flowery Branch, the team looks primed to have a tremendous season, but will have to go up against Jefferson, which is paced by University of Georgia commit Malaki Starks (one of the nation’s top-rated athletes) and sophomore-sensation Sammy Brown, for the Region 8-4A championship.

This will also be the first time we get to hear, at Media Day, from second-year Lakeview Academy coach Lee Shaw, who guided the Lions to the postseason in his first season.

And, at Lanier Christian, first-year coach Bruce Miller will get to talk about his squad that plays in an eight-man league. Miller is the architect behind the most successful programs in Gainesville High history, including the 2012 Class 5A state championship.

Miller, now retired, certainly still has a passion for the game of football. And the private Christian school in South Hall is elated to have him at the helm.

Also, we’ll hear from second-year Johnson coach William Harrell for the first time at this event, along with first-year East Hall coach Matthew Turner.

High school football fans will be able to pack the stands again in 2021, now that the threat of coronavirus is in the past for those who have been vaccinated.

However, this event will give viewers the chance to hear directly from the 11 men who lead high school football programs in Hall County and learn about their passion for developing good young men and winning as many games as possible.

The event is held with school’s appearing in alphabetical order. Flowery Branch’s appearance will be pre-recorded, as the team will be leaving for camp on the day of the event.

This event is not possible without sponsors Northeast Georgia Health System, BGW Dental Group, Chick-fil-A and Jackson EMC as well as cooperation from Hall County Schools, Gainesville City Schools and the three private schools involved.

Watch it live Wednesday on Facebook. Videos will also be available to watch on Facebook and at gainesvilletimes.com following the event.



